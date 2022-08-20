Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 2,109 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,356,000 after acquiring an additional 275,596 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Shares of GMED opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

