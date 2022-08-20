Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 350,512 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTO opened at $79.47 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

