Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 31.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,820,000 after purchasing an additional 465,319 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 42.3% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 282,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 23.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.
CareDx Price Performance
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx
In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CareDx Profile
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
