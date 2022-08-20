Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,969 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

EQC opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.09 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

