Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,360 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.69. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $187.00.

