Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $723,000 Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

