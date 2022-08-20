Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $741,000 Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $503.54 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.76 and its 200-day moving average is $481.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.