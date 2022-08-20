Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) by 141.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in KORE Group were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,210,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,006,000. Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KORE. Cowen dropped their price objective on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KORE Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

KORE opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

