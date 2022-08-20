Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $702,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,517,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 4,466.3% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,754 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 951.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 577,428 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,952,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,546,000 after purchasing an additional 423,583 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Stock Performance
Fluor stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
