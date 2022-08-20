Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $702,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,517,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 4,466.3% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,754 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 951.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 577,428 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,952,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,546,000 after purchasing an additional 423,583 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Performance

Fluor stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

