Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $706,000 in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 255,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 1,250.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 113,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

