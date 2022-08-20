Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $745,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,353,000 after purchasing an additional 936,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.99. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

