Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $774,000 in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,083,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 197,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,823,000 after acquiring an additional 112,804 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.02. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCB. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.44.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

