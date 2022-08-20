Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $800,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

