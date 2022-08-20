Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,537 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Adecoagro by 69.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Adecoagro by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Adecoagro by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adecoagro by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

