Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FINX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

