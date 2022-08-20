Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $705,000 Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OI. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

