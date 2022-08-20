Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $737,000 Investment in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 171,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 22,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

ESTE stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Articles

