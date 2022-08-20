Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

FCF opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

