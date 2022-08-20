Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 165.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $4,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,328 shares in the company, valued at $486,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $40,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,321.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,061,603 shares of company stock worth $18,135,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

