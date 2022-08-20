Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

