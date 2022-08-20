Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 10,259 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 346,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SpartanNash by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 132,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $32.53 on Friday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

