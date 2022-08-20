Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 10,555 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 115,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after purchasing an additional 208,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BHLB opened at $29.57 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.