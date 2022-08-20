Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 17,432 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 236.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $26.31 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

