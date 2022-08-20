Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 20,591 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Daseke were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 932,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 410,880 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Daseke by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Daseke by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 268,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

DSKE stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.95. Daseke, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

