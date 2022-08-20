Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 6,547 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $411,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $62.17 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,990 shares of company stock worth $175,060. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

