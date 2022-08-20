Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 6,605 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Palomar were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Palomar by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Palomar by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.12.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $3,366,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,029,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $5,754,691. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

