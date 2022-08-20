Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 42,073 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,760 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,772,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 145,674 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Shares of SNDX opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.88 and a beta of 1.31.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
