Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 89,300 Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter worth $81,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter worth $83,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 457,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $2,856,743.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,246,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,042,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $91,322.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,322.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 457,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $2,856,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,246,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,042,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP opened at $6.83 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

