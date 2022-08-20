Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Medifast were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $134.80 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.18 and a 12-month high of $239.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MED. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Articles

