Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 890.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $168.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

