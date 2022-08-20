Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,408 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,197,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,788 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 228.17%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.