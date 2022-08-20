Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,104 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.