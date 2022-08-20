Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 100,655 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,655 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 607,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 52,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter.
IRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,499.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,499.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $88,656.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,324.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,054. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
