Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 117,793 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,793 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tronox were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tronox by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Tronox by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 15.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

