Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 132,595 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,595 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after buying an additional 115,591 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 392,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

