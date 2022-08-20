Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 208,477 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 208,477 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 65,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Continental Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.