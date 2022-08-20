Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 310,618 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,618 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $972.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

CBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

