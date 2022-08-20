Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 31,950 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,950 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,165,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $6,943,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $22.38 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

