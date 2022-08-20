Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 66,410 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,410 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 16.11%. Research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.85%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

