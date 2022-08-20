Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $722,000 Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after buying an additional 1,073,187 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 615,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,507,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,796,000 after purchasing an additional 607,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 96,663 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

