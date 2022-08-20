Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $789,000 Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.44.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

