Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $805,000 Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 205,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in ViewRay by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 90,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ViewRay by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,469,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 65,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.15. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

