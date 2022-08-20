Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $806,000 Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,826 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,370,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,746 shares of company stock valued at $186,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGTI. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

