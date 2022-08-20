Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 29.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI opened at $93.86 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,246.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,474 shares of company stock worth $6,441,163 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

