Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $490.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $497.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.08. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

