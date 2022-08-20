Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stake in Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161,255 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Virgin Orbit were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VORB. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Orbit from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Virgin Orbit Price Performance

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

VORB opened at $3.80 on Friday. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

