Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.
Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of QIPT opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.
About Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.
