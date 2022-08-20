Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QIPT opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Quipt Home Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

