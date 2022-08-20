REDW Wealth LLC Sells 338 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.31 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.43 and its 200-day moving average is $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

