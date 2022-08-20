Robert M. Klein Sells 20,553 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $3,101,036.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,834,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

