Robert W. Baird Raises Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $444.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $409.00 to $444.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $363.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.46. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

